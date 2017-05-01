Turkey blocks access to Wikipedia for...

Turkey blocks access to Wikipedia for "smear campaign" against country

18 hrs ago Read more: TechSpot

The Turkish government has blocked online encyclopedia Wikipedia using a law that bans access to sites considered obscene or a threat to national security. Website Turkey Blocks said citizens were unable to access Wikipedia without using a VPN as of 8:00 am local time Saturday.

Chicago, IL

