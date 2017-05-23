Turkey arrests hunger strikers on 'terror' charges

PanARMENIAN.Net - A Turkish court has placed under arrest on terror charges an academic and a teacher who have been on a long hunger strike to protest against their dismissal in a purge after last year's failed coup, reports said, according to AFP. Nuriye Gulmen and Semih Ozakca were remanded in custody ahead of trial by an Ankara court late Tuesday, May 23 on charges of "membership of a terror organisation", the NTV and CNN-Turk channels said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PanArmenian Network.