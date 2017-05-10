Turkey aims to boost ties with Arab Gulf states amid free trade talks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on May 8 said he aimed to boost economic and military ties with Arab Gulf states, as talks on a free trade zone deal pushed ahead. Erdogan, who is expected in Kuwait on May 9, said Ankara was involved in "high level strategic dialogue" with the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council , the state-run KUNA news agency reported.

