Trump to tell Turkey: We're going to ...

Trump to tell Turkey: We're going to take Raqqa with the Kurds

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

The Trump administration is ready to press ahead with a U.S-backed military offensive to evict the Islamic State from its last remaining urban stronghold in the Syrian city of Raqqa over strong objections from Turkey. President Donald Trump is expected to inform his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan , of the U.S. plans when he visits the White House later this month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan... Fri Raz 2
News Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ... Fri Decency_my strong... 10
News Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14) Apr 30 Simran 34
News Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell Apr 26 Silly 1
News Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio... Apr 25 Former Armo 4
News Turkey Under Erdogan: Lurching Toward Sharia &#... (Nov '13) Apr 16 Chuck 12
News McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates... Apr 6 WelbyMD 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,516 • Total comments across all topics: 280,830,719

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC