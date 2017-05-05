Trump to tell Turkey: We're going to take Raqqa with the Kurds
The Trump administration is ready to press ahead with a U.S-backed military offensive to evict the Islamic State from its last remaining urban stronghold in the Syrian city of Raqqa over strong objections from Turkey. President Donald Trump is expected to inform his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan , of the U.S. plans when he visits the White House later this month.
