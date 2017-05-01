Trump keeps praising international strongmen, alarming human rights advocates
As he settles into office, President Donald Trump 's affections for totalitarian leaders have grown beyond Russia's president to include strongmen around the globe. Egyptian President Abdel Fatah el-Sissi has had his opponents gunned down, but Trump praised him for doing "a fantastic job."
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14)
|Sun
|Simran
|34
|Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell
|Apr 26
|Silly
|1
|Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio...
|Apr 25
|Former Armo
|4
|Turkey Under Erdogan: Lurching Toward Sharia &#... (Nov '13)
|Apr 16
|Chuck
|12
|McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates...
|Apr 6
|WelbyMD
|10
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|Apr 5
|Twisted Bark
|2
|Messy web of ties, some to Trump, in Turkish mo...
|Apr 4
|anonymous
|3
