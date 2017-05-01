Trump keeps praising international st...

Trump keeps praising international strongmen, alarming human rights advocates

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

As he settles into office, President Donald Trump 's affections for totalitarian leaders have grown beyond Russia's president to include strongmen around the globe. Egyptian President Abdel Fatah el-Sissi has had his opponents gunned down, but Trump praised him for doing "a fantastic job."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14) Sun Simran 34
News Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell Apr 26 Silly 1
News Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio... Apr 25 Former Armo 4
News Turkey Under Erdogan: Lurching Toward Sharia &#... (Nov '13) Apr 16 Chuck 12
News McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates... Apr 6 WelbyMD 10
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr 5 Twisted Bark 2
News Messy web of ties, some to Trump, in Turkish mo... Apr 4 anonymous 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,993 • Total comments across all topics: 280,706,870

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC