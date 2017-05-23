Trump envoy Haley tells refugees she cares, but defends cuts
U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley speaks to the staff at the U.S. embassy in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Haley is meeting with Turkish officials and will visit the refugee camps at Turkey-Syria border.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US, Turkey dispute fighting in DC as ambassador...
|14 hr
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|6
|Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli...
|May 21
|anonymous
|14
|The Latest: Ryan says no rush to judgment on Co...
|May 20
|Quirky
|18
|Do they eat turkey in Turkey? (Nov '09)
|May 14
|Bored
|7
|Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan...
|May 5
|Raz
|2
|Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ...
|May 5
|Decency_my strong...
|10
|Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14)
|Apr 30
|Simran
|34
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC