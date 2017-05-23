Top Senate appropriators threaten Tur...

Top Senate appropriators threaten Turkey aid over attacks on US protesters

Congressional uproar over the May 16th brutal beating of peaceful American protesters in Washington, DC by Turkish President Recep Erdogan's security forces pushed into a second week, with top U.S. Senate appropriators – Lindsey Graham and Patrick Leahy – threatening to cut US assistance to Ankara if the matter is not given "the highest attention and consideration it deserves by the Government of Turkey," reported the Armenian National Committee of America.

Chicago, IL

