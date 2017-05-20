Thunder's Kanter heading to US after ...

Thunder's Kanter heading to US after detainment in Romania

Romanian Border Police spokesman Fabian Badila confirmed to The Associated Press that the player left Romania for the United States via London. Kanter, who is from Turkey, said in a video Saturday morning on his Twitter account that the Turkish embassy canceled his passport and he'd been detained for several hours at a Romanian airport.

