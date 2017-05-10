Three more Turkish sites enter UNESCO's temporary list

Three more Turkish sites have been included in UNESCO's tentative list of world heritage, bringing the total number of Turkish properties on the list up to 72, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism stated on May 6. The archaeological site of Assos in northwestern A anakkale province, AyvalA k industrial landscape in northwestern province of BalA kesir and Ivriz cultural landscape in central Konya were placed on the tentative list on April 15, according to a statement issued by the ministry. Culture and Tourism Minister Nabi AvcA said Turkey had a total of 16 assets on the World Heritage List, ranking 17th among all countries in the world.

