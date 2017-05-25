The Latest: US says 3 IS fighters kil...

The Latest: US says 3 IS fighters killed in last 2 months

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

It said one was a Syria-based "facilitator" from Turkey, who was killed in an airstrike in Syria on April 27. He was described as an IS recruiter in the central Turkish city of Konya. Another was described as a French-Algerian IS fighter based in Syria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US, Turkey dispute fighting in DC as ambassador... May 24 fingers mcgurke 7
News Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli... May 21 anonymous 14
News The Latest: Ryan says no rush to judgment on Co... May 20 Quirky 18
News Do they eat turkey in Turkey? (Nov '09) May 14 Bored 7
News Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan... May 5 Raz 2
News Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ... May 5 Decency_my strong... 10
News Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14) Apr 30 Simran 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,330 • Total comments across all topics: 281,310,225

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC