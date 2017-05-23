The Latest: Turkish president 'shares...

The Latest: Turkish president 'shares pain' of UK attack

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WIS-TV Columbia

Police says there are "a number of fatalities" after reports of a... . Armed police work at Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion at the venue during an Ariana Grande gig in Manchester, England Monday, May 22, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US, Turkey dispute fighting in DC as ambassador... 1 hr Mitts Gold Plated... 6
News Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli... May 21 anonymous 14
News The Latest: Ryan says no rush to judgment on Co... May 20 Quirky 18
News Do they eat turkey in Turkey? (Nov '09) May 14 Bored 7
News Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan... May 5 Raz 2
News Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ... May 5 Decency_my strong... 10
News Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14) Apr 30 Simran 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,384 • Total comments across all topics: 281,234,093

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC