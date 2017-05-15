The Latest: Trump says 'honor' to wel...

The Latest: Trump says 'honor' to welcome Turkey's president

President Donald Trump is holding his first face-to-face talks with Turkey's president amid accusations that Trump gave Russian officials classified intelligence from an ally. Trump greeted Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the entrance to the West Wing with a handshake and small talk out of range of reporters.

