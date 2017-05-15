The Latest: Senate intel chairman wan...

The Latest: Senate intel chairman wants WH to call him

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr says he has yet to get an explanation from the White House on what happened in the Oval Office meeting where the president reportedly shared classified information with the Russians. Burr says he waited all morning to get a call from someone in the room who can tell him what happened.

Chicago, IL

