The Latest: Germany meets with detained journalist in Turkey
Germany's Foreign Ministry says a diplomat has been able to meet with a German-Turkish journalist imprisoned in the Istanbul area but there's still no information about a second German journalist in custody in Turkey. Spokesman Martin Schaefer said Consul General Georg Birgelein met for 80 minutes with Die Welt correspondent Deniz Yucel on Thursday for an unsupervised conversation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFTV Orlando.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli...
|4 hr
|Whiskey Drinking ...
|2
|The Latest: Ryan says no rush to judgment on Co...
|11 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|17
|Do they eat turkey in Turkey? (Nov '09)
|May 14
|Bored
|7
|Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan...
|May 5
|Raz
|2
|Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ...
|May 5
|Decency_my strong...
|10
|Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14)
|Apr 30
|Simran
|34
|Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell
|Apr 26
|Silly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC