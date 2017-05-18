The Latest: Germany meets with detain...

The Latest: Germany meets with detained journalist in Turkey

Germany's Foreign Ministry says a diplomat has been able to meet with a German-Turkish journalist imprisoned in the Istanbul area but there's still no information about a second German journalist in custody in Turkey. Spokesman Martin Schaefer said Consul General Georg Birgelein met for 80 minutes with Die Welt correspondent Deniz Yucel on Thursday for an unsupervised conversation.

