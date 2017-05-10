Syrian Kurdish forces say they will p...

Syrian Kurdish forces say they will push on to IS capital

In this undated photo released Thursday, May 11, 2017, by Hawar News, the news agency for the semi-autonomous Kurdish areas in Syria, shows fighters from the Kurdish-led Syria Democratic Forces, patrolling on a street in Ta... BEIRUT - A U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish force expects to push on and capture the Islamic State group's de facto capital of Raqqa in northern Syria this summer, a commander said Friday. The Syrian Democratic Forces have been buoyed by this week's capture of the key town of Tabqa and its nearby dam.

