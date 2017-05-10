Syrian Kurdish forces say they will p...

Syrian Kurdish forces say they will push on to IS capital

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

The Syrian Democratic Forces have been buoyed by this week's capture of the key town of Tabqa and its nearby dam. The advance left no significant IS-held urban settlements between SDF lines and Raqqa, about 25 miles to the east.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan... May 5 Raz 2
News Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ... May 5 Decency_my strong... 10
News Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14) Apr 30 Simran 34
News Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell Apr 26 Silly 1
News Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio... Apr 25 Former Armo 4
News Turkey Under Erdogan: Lurching Toward Sharia &#... (Nov '13) Apr 16 Chuck 12
News McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates... Apr '17 WelbyMD 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,868 • Total comments across all topics: 280,966,808

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC