Syrian Kurdish forces say they will push on to IS capital
The Syrian Democratic Forces have been buoyed by this week's capture of the key town of Tabqa and its nearby dam. The advance left no significant IS-held urban settlements between SDF lines and Raqqa, about 25 miles to the east.
