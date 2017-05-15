Syria denies US allegations of mass killings, crematorium

Syria on Tuesday rejected U.S. accusations it carried out mass killings at a prison near Damascus and then burned the victims' bodies in a crematorium, describing the allegations as "lies" and "fabrications." The allegations are a "new Hollywood plot" to justify U.S. intervention in Syria, Syria's Foreign Ministry said, noting what it called a U.S. track record of using false claims as a pretext for military aggression.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.