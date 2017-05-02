Stopping the boats is a futile, cynic...

Stopping the boats is a futile, cynical exercise

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Canberra Times

On the day US President Donald Trump launched his air strike on Syria almost a month ago, the Australian government touted the 30th turnback of an asylum seeker boat under Operation Sovereign Borders . Australian authorities returned the 25 Sri Lankan nationals aboard the boat, with the co-operation of the Sri Lankan Government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canberra Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ... 9 hr Simran 2
News Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14) Apr 30 Simran 34
News Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell Apr 26 Silly 1
News Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio... Apr 25 Former Armo 4
News Turkey Under Erdogan: Lurching Toward Sharia &#... (Nov '13) Apr 16 Chuck 12
News McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates... Apr 6 WelbyMD 10
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr 5 Twisted Bark 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,470 • Total comments across all topics: 280,728,042

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC