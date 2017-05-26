Silvermet Reports 2017 Q1 Results
Higher plant utilization and zinc prices resulted in an increase in Silvermet's equity income to $2,621,687 in Q1, 2017 from $209,908 in Q1, 2016, and net income in Q1, 2017 of $2,672,806 compared to $81,862 in Q1, 2016. In 2017 Silvermet received $3.7 million from the BST joint venture in the form of dividends.
