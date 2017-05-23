Senior U.S. lawmakers call to condemn Turkey after Washington street brawl

A Police officer pushes a man away from protesters, in this still image captured from a video footage, during a violent clash outside the Turkish ambassador's residence between protesters and Turkish security personnel during Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's visit to... Senior U.S. lawmakers want the House of Representatives to formally condemn Turkish security forces' violent response to a street protest in Washington during a recent visit by President Tayyip Erdogan, a congressional aide said on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.