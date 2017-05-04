Russia, Iran, Turkey sign on 'de-escalation zones' in Syria

By Associated Press Turkey, Iran and Russia have signed an agreement calling for the setting up four "de-escalation zones" in war-torn Syria in the latest attempt to reduce violence in the Arab country. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, speaks to Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, as he leaves after their meeting in Putin's residence in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Wednesday, May 3, 2017.

