Russia, Iran, Turkey sign on 'de-escalation zones' in Syria
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, speaks to Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, as he leaves after their meeting in Putin's residence in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Wednesday, May 3, 2017. The presidents of Russia and Turkey held talks on the situation in Syria and also the restoration of full economic ties between their two countries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ...
|10 hr
|Gynaecologist by ...
|8
|Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14)
|Apr 30
|Simran
|34
|Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell
|Apr 26
|Silly
|1
|Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio...
|Apr 25
|Former Armo
|4
|Turkey Under Erdogan: Lurching Toward Sharia &#... (Nov '13)
|Apr 16
|Chuck
|12
|McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates...
|Apr 6
|WelbyMD
|10
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|Apr 5
|Twisted Bark
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC