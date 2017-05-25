Report: Turkey Issues Arrest Warrant For Enes Kanter, Claims He Is Part Of "Terrorist Group"
Last week, Enes Kanter was held by police at a Romania airport and had his Turkish passport canceled. It would appear this was due to his political beliefs, as Kanter has been an outspoken critic of Turkey's president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and this kind of action has been taken against many Turkish passport holders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US, Turkey dispute fighting in DC as ambassador...
|May 24
|fingers mcgurke
|7
|Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli...
|May 21
|anonymous
|14
|The Latest: Ryan says no rush to judgment on Co...
|May 20
|Quirky
|18
|Do they eat turkey in Turkey? (Nov '09)
|May 14
|Bored
|7
|Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan...
|May 5
|Raz
|2
|Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ...
|May 5
|Decency_my strong...
|10
|Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14)
|Apr 30
|Simran
|34
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC