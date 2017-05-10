Prosecutor seeks detention of over 730 across Turkey in huge anti-prostitution operation
Security forces on May 12 conducted a major operation targeting administrators and members of escort websites in 13 provinces across Turkey, detaining many suspects. The Samsun Chief Public Prosecutor's Office had earlier issued detention warrants for 731 suspects, 41 of whom were administrators and 690 of whom were website members.
