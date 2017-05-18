Police rescue kidnapped Iranian 'gang member' in op in central Turkey

Police have rescued an Iranian citizen who was kidnapped five days ago with an operation in the Central Anatolian province of Konya. Iranian Kazem Moradi, 43, was kidnapped for ransom and was subjected to torture, Dogan News Agency reported on May 19. Electronic engineer Moradi, who has an electronic devices factory in Iran, arrived in the western province of Denizli as a tourist to visit a friend on May 11. He then continued on to Konya, where he met an Afghan friend, 31-year-old Majit Shekari.

