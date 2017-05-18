Police rescue kidnapped Iranian 'gang member' in op in central Turkey
Police have rescued an Iranian citizen who was kidnapped five days ago with an operation in the Central Anatolian province of Konya. Iranian Kazem Moradi, 43, was kidnapped for ransom and was subjected to torture, Dogan News Agency reported on May 19. Electronic engineer Moradi, who has an electronic devices factory in Iran, arrived in the western province of Denizli as a tourist to visit a friend on May 11. He then continued on to Konya, where he met an Afghan friend, 31-year-old Majit Shekari.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Ryan says no rush to judgment on Co...
|9 hr
|Quirky
|18
|Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli...
|17 hr
|Whiskey Drinking ...
|2
|Do they eat turkey in Turkey? (Nov '09)
|May 14
|Bored
|7
|Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan...
|May 5
|Raz
|2
|Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ...
|May 5
|Decency_my strong...
|10
|Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14)
|Apr 30
|Simran
|34
|Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell
|Apr 26
|Silly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC