Patient in southern Turkey given new ears created from his mother's rib cartilage

14 hrs ago Read more: Turkish Daily News

Doctors in the southern province of Gaziantep have created a new pair of ears, for a patient who was born missing external ears, from his mother's rib cartilage, in first-of-a-kind reconstruction surgery, Dogan News Agency reported on May 22. The 22-year-old Umit Gul previously went through 11 unsuccessful surgeries, as doctors tried unsuccessfully to use his own rib cartilage. As a last resort, he visited the office of aesthetic plastic and reconstructive surgeon Prof.

