One Turkish soldier killed in clash with PKK militants in Turkey's Trabzon

14 hrs ago Read more: Turkish Daily News

A Turkish soldier was killed during a clash with outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party militants in the Black Sea province of Trabzon on May 15, Dogan News Agency has reported. The clash occurred in the Karaagac village in Trabzon's Macka district early on May 15. PKK militants opened fire during search works of a team from Trabzon's Provincial Gendarmerie Command.

