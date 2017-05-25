One soldier killed, two wounded in PK...

One soldier killed, two wounded in PKK attack in Turkey's Hakkari

One soldier was killed and another two were wounded early on May 26 in an outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party attack in the A ukurca district of the southeastern province of Hakkari, DoAYan News Agency has reported. PKK militants detonated a hand-made explosive placed in the AvuAY Tepe region, killing one specialized sergeant and wounding two others during their operation in the region at around 4:00 a.m. The wounded were immediately transferred to Hakkari for treatment and a wide-scale operation was launched against the militants.

