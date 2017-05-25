One soldier killed, two wounded in PKK attack in Turkey's Hakkari
One soldier was killed and another two were wounded early on May 26 in an outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party attack in the A ukurca district of the southeastern province of Hakkari, DoAYan News Agency has reported. PKK militants detonated a hand-made explosive placed in the AvuAY Tepe region, killing one specialized sergeant and wounding two others during their operation in the region at around 4:00 a.m. The wounded were immediately transferred to Hakkari for treatment and a wide-scale operation was launched against the militants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US, Turkey dispute fighting in DC as ambassador...
|Wed
|fingers mcgurke
|7
|Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli...
|May 21
|anonymous
|14
|The Latest: Ryan says no rush to judgment on Co...
|May 20
|Quirky
|18
|Do they eat turkey in Turkey? (Nov '09)
|May 14
|Bored
|7
|Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan...
|May 5
|Raz
|2
|Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ...
|May 5
|Decency_my strong...
|10
|Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14)
|Apr 30
|Simran
|34
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC