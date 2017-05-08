Officials: US approves heavier weapon...

Officials: US approves heavier weapons for Syrian Kurds

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis met with Danish Defense Minister Claus Hjort Frederiksen in Copenhagen to discuss strategies to defeating the Islamic State. VILNIUS, Lithuania - The Trump administration will provide heavier weapons to Syria's Kurds as they and their allies move closer to an attack on the key Islamic State stronghold of Raqqa, U.S. officials said Tuesday.

Chicago, IL

