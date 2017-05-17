Nine injured, two arrested in fight at Turkish ambassador's home

Nine people were injured and two were arrested on Tuesday after violent protests broke out at the Turkish ambassador's home in Washington, D.C., where Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited earlier, authorities said. DC Fire and EMS spokesman Doug Buchanan told ABC News that two people were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, while seven others were "walking wounded" and headed to the hospital via the mass casualty medical bus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWLM-AM Willmar.