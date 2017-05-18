NATO chief in talks with Germany, Turkey over air base spat

The chief of NATO has said he is in touch with both Germany and Turkey regarding their latest dispute over visiting rights to a Turkish air base where German soldiers are stationed. Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told German daily newspaper Bild on May 21 he is focused on finding a solution and will not speculate over hypothetical questions, including a possible withdrawal of German troops from the A ncirlik air base.

