Municipality removes Arabic signs to 'remove visual pollution' in Turkey's south

A municipality in southern Turkey has decided to remove all signs written in Arabic in order to "remove visual pollution," according to its official Twitter account. The municipality of Hatay province shared photos of officials removing Arabic signs from several shops on May 21. "The removal process of the signs in Arabic, which create visual pollution, has started across Hatay," the municipality stated.

