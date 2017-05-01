Modi Hard Sells India As Investment D...

Modi Hard Sells India As Investment Destination to Turkey

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today invited Turkish businesses to invest in sectors like energy, rail, road, ports and housing, saying India was never a better investment destination than it is now. Addressing business leaders present at the India-Turkey Business Summit, which was also attended by visiting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Modi stressed the need for a substantial increase in the economic engagement between the two countries.

Chicago, IL

