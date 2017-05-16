Michael Flynn, while secretly paid by...

Michael Flynn, while secretly paid by Turkish agent, halted military plan against ISIS

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

One of the Trump administration's first decisions about the fight against the Islamic State was made by Michael Flynn weeks before he was fired, and it conformed to the wishes of Turkey, whose interests, unbeknownst to anyone in Washington, he'd been paid more than $500,000 to represent. The decision came 10 days before Donald Trump had been sworn in as president, in a conversation with President Barack Obama's national security adviser, Susan Rice, who had explained the Pentagon's plan to retake the Islamic State's de facto capital of Raqqa with Syrian Kurdish forces the Pentagon considered the U.S.'s most effective military partners.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Ryan says no rush to judgment on Co... 1 hr MIDutch 9
News Do they eat turkey in Turkey? (Nov '09) May 14 Bored 7
News Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan... May 5 Raz 2
News Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ... May 5 Decency_my strong... 10
News Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14) Apr 30 Simran 34
News Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell Apr 26 Silly 1
News Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio... Apr 25 Former Armo 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,277 • Total comments across all topics: 281,101,557

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC