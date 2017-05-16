Michael Flynn, while secretly paid by Turkish agent, halted military plan against ISIS

One of the Trump administration's first decisions about the fight against the Islamic State was made by Michael Flynn weeks before he was fired, and it conformed to the wishes of Turkey, whose interests, unbeknownst to anyone in Washington, he'd been paid more than $500,000 to represent. The decision came 10 days before Donald Trump had been sworn in as president, in a conversation with President Barack Obama's national security adviser, Susan Rice, who had explained the Pentagon's plan to retake the Islamic State's de facto capital of Raqqa with Syrian Kurdish forces the Pentagon considered the U.S.'s most effective military partners.

