Merkel says Europe should not simply push Turkey away

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said that Europe should not push Turkey away despite recent fractions between the bloc and Ankara. In an interview published in the Berliner Zeitung on May 3, Merkel said that Turkey was "an important partner in the fight against Islamist terror" and it was in the EU's and NATO's interests to have good relations with Ankara.

