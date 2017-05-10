Malaysia deports 3 Turks believed to ...

Malaysia deports 3 Turks believed to be in militant group

Read more: Stars and Stripes

Malaysian police said Friday they have deported three Turkish men suspected of links to U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, accused of being behind a failed coup attempt in Turkey last year. National police chief Khalid Abu Bakar said the three men were sent to Ankara on Thursday after being found to be involved with an alleged terrorist organization headed by Gulen.

Chicago, IL

