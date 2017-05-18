Last batch of rebels leaving central ...

Last batch of rebels leaving central Homs in Syria

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

The final batch of opposition fighters and their families began leaving a besieged neighborhood in the central city of Homs Saturday, a move that would bring the country's third largest city under full government control for the first time in years. Syrian state TV and an opposition monitoring group said that evacuations of the last batch began leaving Saturday and will likely end later in the day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli... 1 hr Geezer 8
News The Latest: Ryan says no rush to judgment on Co... Sat Quirky 18
News Do they eat turkey in Turkey? (Nov '09) May 14 Bored 7
News Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan... May 5 Raz 2
News Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ... May 5 Decency_my strong... 10
News Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14) Apr 30 Simran 34
News Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell Apr 26 Silly 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,100 • Total comments across all topics: 281,167,997

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC