Kurdish Academics Arrested in Turkey over Peace Document
The petition calls for an end to the use of torture and ill-treatment used by Turkish authorities against Kurdish civilians. The academics were arrested under an emergency powers decree that bans employees from signing up to a petition called "We will not be a party to this crime!" A total of 484 academics have reportedly lost their jobs across Turkey for signing up to the petition, condemning the "deliberate massacre and deportation of Kurdish" people across Turkey.
