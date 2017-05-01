Kurdish Academics Arrested in Turkey over Peace Document

The petition calls for an end to the use of torture and ill-treatment used by Turkish authorities against Kurdish civilians. The academics were arrested under an emergency powers decree that bans employees from signing up to a petition called "We will not be a party to this crime!" A total of 484 academics have reportedly lost their jobs across Turkey for signing up to the petition, condemning the "deliberate massacre and deportation of Kurdish" people across Turkey.

