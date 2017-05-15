Judge in Iran sanctions case homes in on Giuliani-Trump ties
A federal judge demanded more answers on Monday about Rudolph Giuliani's efforts to get U.S. charges dropped against a wealthy Turkish businessman, zeroing in on the former New York City mayor's ties to President Donald Trump as a potential conflict that could disqualify him from the case. U.S. District Judge Richard M. Berman's order asked Giuliani to disclose any work done for the Trump administration, including anything related to the president's attempts to impose a travel ban against several predominantly Muslim countries.
