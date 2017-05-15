Judge in Iran sanctions case homes in...

Judge in Iran sanctions case homes in on Giuliani-Trump ties

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

A federal judge demanded more answers on Monday about Rudolph Giuliani's efforts to get U.S. charges dropped against a wealthy Turkish businessman, zeroing in on the former New York City mayor's ties to President Donald Trump as a potential conflict that could disqualify him from the case. U.S. District Judge Richard M. Berman's order asked Giuliani to disclose any work done for the Trump administration, including anything related to the president's attempts to impose a travel ban against several predominantly Muslim countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Do they eat turkey in Turkey? (Nov '09) Sun Bored 7
News Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan... May 5 Raz 2
News Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ... May 5 Decency_my strong... 10
News Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14) Apr 30 Simran 34
News Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell Apr 26 Silly 1
News Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio... Apr 25 Former Armo 4
News Turkey Under Erdogan: Lurching Toward Sharia &#... (Nov '13) Apr 16 Chuck 12
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,000 • Total comments across all topics: 281,050,612

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC