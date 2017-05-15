IS conflict: U.S. arming Syrian Kurds unacceptable - Turkey

Turkey slammed the USA decision to arm the Kurdish People's Protection Units , which Ankara considers terrorists but which Washington sees as an indispensable ally in the fight against IS. The United States retains its commitment to providing Turkey with security, Pentagon chief Jim Mattis said May 11 in London during a meeting with Turkish Prime Minister Binali Y ld r m that came in the wake of a US decision to arm Kurdish militants in Syria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.