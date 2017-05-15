IS conflict: U.S. arming Syrian Kurds unacceptable - Turkey
Turkey slammed the USA decision to arm the Kurdish People's Protection Units , which Ankara considers terrorists but which Washington sees as an indispensable ally in the fight against IS. The United States retains its commitment to providing Turkey with security, Pentagon chief Jim Mattis said May 11 in London during a meeting with Turkish Prime Minister Binali Y ld r m that came in the wake of a US decision to arm Kurdish militants in Syria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do they eat turkey in Turkey? (Nov '09)
|21 hr
|Bored
|7
|Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan...
|May 5
|Raz
|2
|Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ...
|May 5
|Decency_my strong...
|10
|Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14)
|Apr 30
|Simran
|34
|Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell
|Apr 26
|Silly
|1
|Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio...
|Apr 25
|Former Armo
|4
|Turkey Under Erdogan: Lurching Toward Sharia &#... (Nov '13)
|Apr 16
|Chuck
|12
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC