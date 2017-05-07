Iran condemns Turkish airstrikes in Kurdistan Region

In the U.S. on Tuesday, President Donald Trump's administration sharply criticized Turkey for attacking Kurdish militants in Syria and Iraq, accusing the U.S. North Atlantic Treaty Organisation ally of failing to coordinate the airstrikes with the American-led coalition against Islamic State militants. However, the PYD and the YPG, as well as the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces have been receiving support from the United States in fighting tDaesh.

