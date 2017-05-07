Iran condemns Turkish airstrikes in K...

Iran condemns Turkish airstrikes in Kurdistan Region

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

In the U.S. on Tuesday, President Donald Trump's administration sharply criticized Turkey for attacking Kurdish militants in Syria and Iraq, accusing the U.S. North Atlantic Treaty Organisation ally of failing to coordinate the airstrikes with the American-led coalition against Islamic State militants. However, the PYD and the YPG, as well as the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces have been receiving support from the United States in fighting tDaesh.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan... Fri Raz 2
News Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ... May 5 Decency_my strong... 10
News Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14) Apr 30 Simran 34
News Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell Apr 26 Silly 1
News Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio... Apr 25 Former Armo 4
News Turkey Under Erdogan: Lurching Toward Sharia &#... (Nov '13) Apr 16 Chuck 12
News McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates... Apr '17 WelbyMD 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,639 • Total comments across all topics: 280,858,302

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC