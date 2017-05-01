Impossible to grant access to Wikipedia in Turkey unless judicial decisions implemented: Watchdog
It is impossible to grant access to the world's largest encyclopedia, Wikipedia, unless judicial decisions are implemented, the head of the Information and Communication Technologies Authority said on May 3. "No one has the right to say, 'I do not recognize the Turkish courts,'" Omer Fatih Sayan said, while adding that authorities were open to cooperation to implement the judicial process so as to permit access to the website. BTK stated on April 29 that it had blocked access to Wikipedia, citing a law allowing it to ban access to websites deemed obscene or a threat to national security.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ...
|35 min
|Simran
|4
|Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14)
|Apr 30
|Simran
|34
|Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell
|Apr 26
|Silly
|1
|Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio...
|Apr 25
|Former Armo
|4
|Turkey Under Erdogan: Lurching Toward Sharia &#... (Nov '13)
|Apr 16
|Chuck
|12
|McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates...
|Apr 6
|WelbyMD
|10
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|Apr 5
|Twisted Bark
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC