Impossible to grant access to Wikipedia in Turkey unless judicial decisions implemented: Watchdog

9 hrs ago Read more: Turkish Daily News

It is impossible to grant access to the world's largest encyclopedia, Wikipedia, unless judicial decisions are implemented, the head of the Information and Communication Technologies Authority said on May 3. "No one has the right to say, 'I do not recognize the Turkish courts,'" Omer Fatih Sayan said, while adding that authorities were open to cooperation to implement the judicial process so as to permit access to the website. BTK stated on April 29 that it had blocked access to Wikipedia, citing a law allowing it to ban access to websites deemed obscene or a threat to national security.

Chicago, IL

