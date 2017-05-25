Immersed tunnel, bridge to be built in Turkey's Izmir: Minister

An immersed tunnel and a bridge will be built in the Aegean province of A zmir, Transport Minister Ahmet Arslan said on May 24, state-run Anadolu Agency has reported. Speaking at the second Roads, Bridges and Tunnels Fair in A zmir, Arslan said an underwater tunnel and a bridge would be built in the province as part of a new project.

