Governor invites all Chinese people to Turkey's Antalya
A Turkish governor invited Chinese people to the Mediterranean province of Antalya with a photo of him wearing traditional Chinese clothes on his official Twitter account on May 14. Antalya Governor Munir Karaoglu visited China's Anhui province to ink a sister city protocol with Turkey's resort province. Karaoglu posted a photograph of him in a traditional Chinese suit with a caption saying, "I saluted China and invited them to Antalya."
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do they eat turkey in Turkey? (Nov '09)
|18 hr
|Bored
|7
|Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan...
|May 5
|Raz
|2
|Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ...
|May 5
|Decency_my strong...
|10
|Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14)
|Apr 30
|Simran
|34
|Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell
|Apr 26
|Silly
|1
|Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio...
|Apr 25
|Former Armo
|4
|Turkey Under Erdogan: Lurching Toward Sharia &#... (Nov '13)
|Apr 16
|Chuck
|12
