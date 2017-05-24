Governor invites all Chinese people t...

Governor invites all Chinese people to Turkey's Antalya

Read more: Turkish Daily News

A Turkish governor invited Chinese people to the Mediterranean province of Antalya with a photo of him wearing traditional Chinese clothes on his official Twitter account on May 14. Antalya Governor Munir Karaoglu visited China's Anhui province to ink a sister city protocol with Turkey's resort province. Karaoglu posted a photograph of him in a traditional Chinese suit with a caption saying, "I saluted China and invited them to Antalya."

Chicago, IL

