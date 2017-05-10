Germany says it wouldn't OK Turkish voting on death penalty
" The German government said Friday that it wouldn't allow voting in Germany in any possible referendum on whether to reintroduce the death penalty in Turkey. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has spoken of reinstating the death penalty " a move that would effectively finish off Ankara's faltering bid to join the European Union " since narrowly winning expanded powers last month.
