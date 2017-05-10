Germany says it wouldn't OK Turkish v...

Germany says it wouldn't OK Turkish voting on death penalty

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" The German government said Friday that it wouldn't allow voting in Germany in any possible referendum on whether to reintroduce the death penalty in Turkey. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has spoken of reinstating the death penalty " a move that would effectively finish off Ankara's faltering bid to join the European Union " since narrowly winning expanded powers last month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan... Fri Raz 2
News Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ... May 5 Decency_my strong... 10
News Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14) Apr 30 Simran 34
News Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell Apr 26 Silly 1
News Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio... Apr 25 Former Armo 4
News Turkey Under Erdogan: Lurching Toward Sharia &#... (Nov '13) Apr 16 Chuck 12
News McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates... Apr '17 WelbyMD 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,411 • Total comments across all topics: 280,867,703

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC