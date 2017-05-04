German politician: no Turkish death penalty vote in Germany

In this Dec. 15, 2016 file photo German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, speaks with British Prime Minister Theresa May, right, and then European Parliament President Martin Schulz, center, during a round table meeting at an EU Summit in Brussels. A pair of upcoming German state elections could show whether the center-left Social Democrats can win back the momentum they need to deny conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel a fourth term.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.