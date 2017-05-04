German politician: no Turkish death p...

German politician: no Turkish death penalty vote in Germany

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

In this Dec. 15, 2016 file photo German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, speaks with British Prime Minister Theresa May, right, and then European Parliament President Martin Schulz, center, during a round table meeting at an EU Summit in Brussels. A pair of upcoming German state elections could show whether the center-left Social Democrats can win back the momentum they need to deny conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel a fourth term.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ... 17 hr Gynaecologist by ... 8
News Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14) Apr 30 Simran 34
News Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell Apr 26 Silly 1
News Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio... Apr 25 Former Armo 4
News Turkey Under Erdogan: Lurching Toward Sharia &#... (Nov '13) Apr 16 Chuck 12
News McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates... Apr 6 WelbyMD 10
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr 5 Twisted Bark 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,562 • Total comments across all topics: 280,788,968

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC