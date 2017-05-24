German MPs cancel Turkey visit after ...

German MPs cancel Turkey visit after security detail dropped

German lawmakers cancelled a visit to Turkey where they had planned to talk to opposition lawmakers, governors and rights groups about last month's referendum, saying Ankara had refused to give them a security detail. Claudia Roth, a Green Party lawmaker and vice president of the Bundestag , said on Wednesday Turkish officials had informed her the German delegation would have neither access to parliament in Ankara nor security guards.

Chicago, IL

