German companies need assurances about rule of law in Turkey: Minister
Ankara needs to ensure the rule of law and establish reliable conditions to facilitate continued investment by German companies in Turkey, a top German official said on May 8, as Turkey and Germany pledged to set aside political tensions and work on further developing economic and trade ties. German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries, speaking after meeting her Turkish counterpart Nihat Zeybekci, noted that the current bilateral trade volume and investments totaled 12 billion euros.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan...
|May 5
|Raz
|2
|Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ...
|May 5
|Decency_my strong...
|10
|Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14)
|Apr 30
|Simran
|34
|Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell
|Apr 26
|Silly
|1
|Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio...
|Apr 25
|Former Armo
|4
|Turkey Under Erdogan: Lurching Toward Sharia &#... (Nov '13)
|Apr 16
|Chuck
|12
|McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates...
|Apr '17
|WelbyMD
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC