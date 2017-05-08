German companies need assurances abou...

German companies need assurances about rule of law in Turkey: Minister

7 hrs ago

Ankara needs to ensure the rule of law and establish reliable conditions to facilitate continued investment by German companies in Turkey, a top German official said on May 8, as Turkey and Germany pledged to set aside political tensions and work on further developing economic and trade ties. German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries, speaking after meeting her Turkish counterpart Nihat Zeybekci, noted that the current bilateral trade volume and investments totaled 12 billion euros.

Chicago, IL

