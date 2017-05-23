French journalist held in Turkey on hunger strike: Press freedom group
A French journalist held in Turkey for over two weeks has begun a hunger strike to protest his detention, press freedom group Reporters Without Borders said on May 23. Photographer Mathias Depardon was detained on May 8 while working on a report in Hasankeyf in the southeastern province of Batman for National Geographic magazine. He has been held in detention despite reports that he would be deported.
