France's Macron joins ranks of world's youngest leaders
Emmanuel Macron, 39, will join the ranks of the world's youngest leaders when he is inaugurated as president of France on Sunday. Some leaders past and president who made big marks were even younger when they assumed power.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan...
|Fri
|Raz
|2
|Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ...
|May 5
|Decency_my strong...
|10
|Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14)
|Apr 30
|Simran
|34
|Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell
|Apr 26
|Silly
|1
|Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio...
|Apr 25
|Former Armo
|4
|Turkey Under Erdogan: Lurching Toward Sharia &#... (Nov '13)
|Apr 16
|Chuck
|12
|McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates...
|Apr '17
|WelbyMD
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC